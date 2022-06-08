Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajasthan unit on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Enforcement Directorate and the state chief electoral officer, alleging that Congress is trying to poach MLAs for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, PTI reported.

“Congress has resorted to all malpractices like indiscriminate use of black money, harassment, threatening and lodging of false police cases on [other] MLAs to cast their votes for Congress candidates,” the party said in the letter, according to The Times of India.

The letter was signed by BJP state president Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

The saffron party has moved its MLAs to a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur, The Indian Express reported. The party claims the MLAs have been sent for a “training camp”.

Last week, the Congress party had also moved its MLAs to a resort in Udaipur alleging poaching attempts by the BJP, according to the newspaper.

The polls to fill four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held on June 10.

While Congress has fielded three candidates – Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari – for the polls, the BJP has nominated party leader Ghanshyam Tiwari and is also backing Subhash Chandra, an independent contender.

The Congress, which has 108 MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly, can send two candidates to the Rajya Sabha but need 15 more votes to win the third seat, according to The Indian Express. It claims it has the support of 18 additional MLAs from outside.

Similarly, the BJP, which has 71 MLAs in the House, can win one seat but needs the support of 11 more legislators to secure the second seat.

‘Eight Congress MLAs may cross vote’

BJP-backed Independent candidate Subhash Chandra claimed that eight Congress MLAs may vote for him in the Rajya Sabha polls, PTI reported.

He also asked Congress leader Sachin Pilot to vote for him.

“This would be an opportunity for Pilot to avenge his humiliation,” Chandra said. “If he misses this opportunity, he will not be able to become the chief minister till 2028.”

Pilot had staged a revolt against Gehlot in July 2020. Pilot’s rebellion had pushed the Rajasthan government to the brink of a collapse.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal alleged that he was threatened by a man who demanded Rs 70 lakh from him, PTI reported. Meghwal is staying in Udaipur along with other Congress MLAs.

The disaster and relief management minister on Tuesday claimed that a man made an internet call to him claiming he was a member of the Student Organisation of Panjab University gang, PTI reported.

Bikaner Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav told PTI that the caller has also issued a threat to Meghwal’s family members.

A case has been registered in connection with the matter.