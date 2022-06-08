A massive fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a parking area next to Delhi’s Jamia Nagar metro station, gutting at least 90 vehicles, PTI reported.

No casualties were reported, fire department officials said.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that the department received a call around 5 am to report a fire at Main Tikona Park in Jamia Nagar area. Eleven fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames.

“Several vehicles including, 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws and 50 old e-rickshaw caught fire in a metro parking,” Garg said, adding that the blaze has been brought under control.

Fire erupted in 10 Cars, 01Motorcycle, 02 Scooty, 30 New E-rickshaw, 50 old E-rickshaw at Jamia Nagar, New Delhi in a metro parking. No Human Causality involved.

‘Breaking News’ pic.twitter.com/xubWtpRsvH — Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya (Retd) (@AnumaVidisha) June 8, 2022

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The parking manager was inside the facility when the fire broke out, The Indian Express reported.