A five-year-old girl was allegedly tied and left on the roof of her home in North East Delhi by her mother as punishment for not doing homework, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

The Delhi Police filed a first information report on Wednesday after a video surfaced on social media where the minor could be seen struggling to set herself free while being tied under the scorching sun, ANI reported.

The mother has been booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with assault, abuse or willful neglect of a child.

The police traced the family in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

“Legal action is being taken in the matter,” Sain said.

After a video of a girl child tied up on the roof of a house surfaced on social media, all possible efforts were made by Delhi Police to ascertain her identity and circumstances. The family of the child has been identified and appropriate action initiated.#DelhiPoliceCares — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 8, 2022

The girl’s uncle, Sunil, said that the incident took place between June 2 and June 3. “I got to know that she was playing when her mother took her home saying she hadn’t completed her homework,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father, Raj Kumar, said his wife had left her on the terrace only for a few minutes, The Hindu reported. Kumar said that the girl often misbehaved with her mother.

“Her mother was trying to teach her but she was running around and playing,” Kumar said. “Out of frustration, my wife tied her hands and legs and left her on the roof for a short while to punish her.”

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to the police seeking a report on action taken against the parents.