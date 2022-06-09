The presidential poll will be held on July 18, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. The counting of votes will be done on July 21.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s term ends on July 24.

The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey at a press conference.

“A total of 4,809 electors to vote in the Presidential elections 2022,” Kumar said. “No political party can issue a whip to its members.”

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states, including the union territories of Delhi and Puducherry.