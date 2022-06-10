Mumbai’s daily Covid-19 positivity rate, or the number of patients per 100 tests, on Friday climbed to 12.74% from 9.64% registered a day earlier, showed a statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The statement from civic body showed that the city recorded 1,956 new coronavirus cases – an increase of 14.93% from 1,702 infections recorded a day ago.

Friday’s tally is the city’s highest one-day case count since January 23, when Mumbai registered 2,550 fresh infections, reported PTI.

No new deaths were reported on Friday. The number of active cases rose from 7,998 to 9,191.

The overall infection tally increased to 10,77,199 and the toll remained unchanged at 19,570.

Cases are rapidly rising in Mumbai. In the first 10 days of June, the city has reported almost double the number of cases it recorded throughout May, according to PTI.

The number of beds occupied by patients have remained low till now at only 369, or 1.48%, out of 24,943.

Of the 1,956 new cases, 1,873 are asymptomatic and 83 symptomatic patients, who were hospitalised on Friday. Three patients are on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra also continued to witness a surge in coronavirus infections, recording 3,081 new cases on Friday, reported ANI. The cases rose by 9.52% from 2,813 reported a day ago. The state had recorded 2,701 infection on Thursday.

The bulk of the cases are being reported from Mumbai.

Maharashtra’s Friday case count is the highest since February 23, when the state had registered 3,502 infections, according to PTI.

No new deaths were reported in the state on Friday.

The number of active cases rose to 13,329 from Thursday’s 11,571. Only Gondia district has zero active cases.

The overall infection count in Maharashtra rose to 79,04,709 and the toll stood at 1,47,867.