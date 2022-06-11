A 64-year-old patient died after his oxygen supply was disrupted due to a fire in a hospital in Delhi’s Rohini area on Saturday morning, PTI reported.

The blaze erupted on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital, apparently because of a short circuit, the police told PTI.

The deceased, identified as Holi, was undergoing treatment for kidney ailments and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the facility.

Delhi | A fire broke out at 3rd (ICU ward) of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini. 9 fire tenders were rushed. All have been safely rescued except 1 patient who was on the ventilator & is suspected to have died. Fire has been completely doused: Atul Garg, Director, Delhi fire service pic.twitter.com/M1aqCijqIj — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

The police received information about the blaze at around 5 am, following which they reached the spot and called fire tenders.

“The fire was on the third floor, and nine fire tenders were sent to the spot,” Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg told The Times of India.

The firefighters then discovered that the fire had spread to the Intensive Care Unit as well, according to the newspaper.

Holi, a resident of Prem Nagar, was on ventilator support, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. He was the only patient who could not be safely rescued.

“No operational fire fighting system was found in place and the fire exit door was found locked or blocked,” the police told PTI.

The police have registered a first information report under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Vijay Vihar station.