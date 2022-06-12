Jammu and Kashmir: Three LeT militants killed in Pulwama gunfight, say police
One of them was involved in the killing of a constable on May 13, authorities said.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in an overnight gunfight, the police said on Sunday.
The three suspected militants have been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ahmad Malik. According to the police, Sheergojri was involved in the killing of police constable Reyaz Ahmad on May 13 in the Pulwama district’s Gudroo village.
All three militants were from the Union Territory, according to Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar.
Security forces recovered two AK-47 rifles and one pistol from Drabgam, where the gunfight took place.
One of the suspected militants was killed on Saturday evening, PTI quoted an unidentified police official as saying. Security forces reportedly maintained a tight corridor throughout the night to prevent the others from fleeing.
The other two militants were killed when firing resumed early on Sunday morning, the official said.