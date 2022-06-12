A spell of heatwave will continue to prevail in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and South East Uttar Pradesh for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. The heatwave will abate from these regions on June 14.

Heatwave conditions have already receded from most parts of Central and East India, the weather department said.

“However, heatwave conditions in isolated places very likely over Jammu division on June 12 and Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on June 12 and 13,” the weather office said.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said that the southwest monsoon had weakened over the Arabian Sea and the countrywide rainfall deficit till June 6 stood at 31%.

Delhi and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been experiencing record high temperatures over the past three months.

The average maximum temperature in April for northwest and Central India was the highest in 122 years. The country had also witnessed the hottest March in 122 years since the India Meteorological Department started maintaining records.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department also said that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures in North East India over the next two days. However, the temperature will gradually fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after that.

“Fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius very likely over Central India during next three days and no significant change thereafter,” the weather department said. “No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during next five days.”

Meanwhile, an intense spell of rainfall is predicted to continue along the west peninsular coast. Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds, heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next five days.

“Rainfall activity likely to increase over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning or gusty winds during June 14-16,” the weather department said. “Isolated or scattered rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning or gusty winds very likely over Madhya Pradesh and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next five days.”

Also, conditions are favourable for monsoon to advance into some parts of north Arabian Sea, Konkan, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.