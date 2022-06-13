A magistrate in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has asked Hindu supremacist seer Yati Narsinghanand to appear before him on Monday for making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, The Times of India reported.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vinay Kumar had earlier directed Narsinghanand to appear before him on June 10.

“He was out of town on June 10,” he said. “So, he was asked to come on June 13.”

In a notice, the magistrate referred to a statement made by Narsinghanand about the age of the Prophet’s third wife and another remark describing Muslims as a “gang of criminals”. The magistrate asked the seer to explain why he should not be asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh in order to ensure that he does not make any further statements that can disturb peace.

The notice was issued under Sections 107 and 116 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which allow a magistrate to issue show cause notices and direct a person to furnish bonds for maintaining peace.

On June 6, Narsinghanand had said that he would visit Delhi’s Jama Masjid on June 17 with the Quran and books on Islamic history to show Muslims what they say about Prophet Muhammad. The Ghaziabad district administration had then asked him to cancel his visit.

The seer had been arrested on January 15 after he had had called for genocide of Muslims at a religious conclave at Haridwar. He got bail in this case on February 7, on the condition that he would not participate any gathering “which aims towards creating differences between communities”.

However, on April 17, he delivered another inflammatory speech at a religious conclave in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. He asked Hindus to have more children to make sure India does not become an Islamic country. The seer continues to post video messages with provocative comments about Muslims.