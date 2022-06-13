The Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting on Monday expressed concerns about advertisements for online betting platforms and advised media outlets not to run them.

The Centre noted that betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country.

“...Concerns have been expressed that advertisements of online betting promote an activity which is otherwise largely prohibited and poses significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children,” the ministry said in an advisory.

I & B Ministry issues 'Advisory on Advertisement of Online Betting Platforms'.



The ministry added that advertisements for online betting platforms are misleading, and do not to conform to several laws and regulations, including the Consumer Protection Act and the Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act.

The ministry referred to a set of guidelines on such advertisements issued by the Advertising Standards Council of India on November 24, 2020. The guidelines state that advertisements should not show minors engaging in online gaming in order to win money, or suggest that they can play such games.

The guidelines also stated that all such advertisements should carry a disclaimer that reads: “This game involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk.”

The advisory on Monday said that it had come to the notice of the government that several advertisements for online betting platforms were appearing on print, electronic, social and online media platforms.

Currently, the states of Goa, Sikkim and Nagaland and the Union Territory of Daman allow online gambling, News18 reported.