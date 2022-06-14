The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday won all 26 seats in the autonomous council elections held in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, the state election commission said. Voting was held on June 8.

This is the second time the party has won the council elections in the district. In 2017, the party won 24 seats.

The Congress, which is the principal Opposition in the state, drew a blank despite contesting all seats, PTI reported. The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) and the Aam Aadmi Party had also contested 15 and 10 seats, respectively.

The Congress had ruled the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council from 2001 to 2015, according to The Indian Express. However, after the BJP formed its government in 2016 in the state, most of the Congress members had defected to the saffron party.

After Monday’s result, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the mandate was historic.

We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving @BJP4Assam a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 12, 2022

“We bow before people of Karbi Anglong,” Sarma wrote on Twitter. “This huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the BJP workers in Assam.

“Historic results in Karbi Anglong!” the prime minister tweeted. “I thank the people for their continuous faith in BJP and assure them that we will keep working for Assam’s progress.”