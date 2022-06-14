Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor was released on bail on Monday a day after he was arrested for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in Bengaluru, The Indian Express reported.

The party was held at a hotel on the MG Road on Sunday night.

Besides Kapoor, the Bengaluru Police had arrested Akhil Soni, a software company’s business manager, Harjot Singh, the logistics head at a startup, Hani Rafeeque, a digital marketeer, and a freelance photographer named Akhil.

“All five have been released on station bail and will have to appear before the police as and when called,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Division) Bheemashankar S Guled.

Kapoor was invited as a DJ at the party.

The police raided the hotel based on a tip-off and sent samples of around 35 guests who were present there for medical tests. The police added that the tests showed that Kapoor had consumed drugs.

The police have seized seven MDMA (ecstasy or molly) tablets and a small amount of marijuana from a dustbin, The Indian Express reported.

“We have collected the CCTV footage and are going through it as we suspect they might have destroyed or disposed of the drugs,” Guled said. “The event was open to the public.”

Guled said that Sunday’s raid was part of the Bengaluru Police’s crackdown on drugs in the city, ANI reported.

“Earlier in the month, we had conducted a raid where 34 people tested positive for drugs,” he said.

Siddhanth Kapoor has worked as an assistant director in Bhool Bhulaiya (2007), Bhagam Bhag (2006) and Chup Chup Ke (2006). He made his acting debut in Sanjay Gupta’s Shootout at Wadala (2013).

Siddhanth’s sister Shraddha Kapoor was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 after the agency began investigating a drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Shraddha was Rajput’s co-star in the film Chhichhore.

Several high-profile actors, including Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, were also questioned in the drugs case.