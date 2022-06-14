Delhi on Tuesday recorded over 1,000 coronavirus cases after a month, reported the Hindustan Times.

The city registered 1,118 cases on Tuesday – a jump of 82.08% from Monday’s infection count of 614. Delhi had last reported over 1,000 cases on May 10, when the city had registered 1,118 infections as well.

On Tuesday, two patients died in the city due to the disease. The positivity rate dropped to 6.5% from Monday’s 7.06%, while the active case tally stood at 3,117.

Only 149, or 1.55%, of the 9,582 beds at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals are occupied.

Two cases of BA.5 found in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra detected two more cases of the BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus disease, reported PTI. Both the patients are residents of Thane and had been vaccinated.

The patients are a 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man. They were found infected with Covid-19 on May 28 and May 30. They have recovered from the infection after they were put in home isolation, the state health department said.

On Monday, the health department had said that three cases of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants have been found in Mumbai, according to PTI. All of them had recovered from the infection.

The first cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were detected in the state on May 28. Four cases of BA.4 and three of BA.5 subvariants were then found.

In India, the first BA.4 subvariant case was reported in Tamil Nadu and BA.5 in Telangana, according to a statement by the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortium, or INSACOG.

BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron have been detected across the world. The subvariants had caused the fifth wave of Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. But they have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation, the consortium had said.