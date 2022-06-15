Microsoft will stop offering services of the internet browser Internet Explorer from Wednesday, 27 years since its inception, the Associated Press reported. Users will now be redirected towards Microsoft’s browser Edge, which was launched in 2015.

Microsoft had announced the decision to shut down Internet Explorer last year.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” said Sean Lyndersay, General Manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise in a blog post last year.

The first version of the Internet Explorer was released in 1995, at a time when Netscape Navigator, the first most popular browser was dominating the market, AP reported. The company released the last version of the browser, Internet Explorer 11 in 2013.

Internet Explorer had a strong recognition factor, according to a Roy Morgan survey conducted last year by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, The Guardian reported.

Google Chrome was the most widely recognised browser as 95% of the respondents identified with it, followed by Internet Explorer at 85%, and Firefox at 81%. However, only 28% of the respondents used Internet Explorer, the survey showed.

Twitter users bid farewell to Internet Explorer through memes

Social media users took to Twitter to share memes about the shutting of the iconic internet browser.

From a 92%+ market share to now just memes, Internet Explorer has seen a lot.



Internet Explorer is a classic example of a product that believes it is too big to fail.



Here's the story of the rise and fall of IE. pic.twitter.com/wICVQZyDfC — Market Sentiment (@mkt_sentiment) June 7, 2022

jokes aside, internet explorer was still faster than most people deciding what to order — zomato (@zomato) June 15, 2022

is Internet Explorer ever truly dead? pic.twitter.com/KQGndprUxn — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 14, 2022

After 27 years of service, Microsoft is finally retiring Internet Explorer, hoping to get an ‘Edge’ in the browser war. Have any favorite IE memes? Tag us @SynergyTopUSA on memes & we’ll reshare the funniest ones.

.#InternetExplorer #Microsoft #TrendingNow #SynergyTop pic.twitter.com/W4aXkZSeWV — SynergyTop Inc (@SynergyTopUSA) June 15, 2022

After 27 years of service, Microsoft is going to retire Internet Explorer for good on June 15th. pic.twitter.com/rIpcHFWoU3 — Product Hunt 😸 (@ProductHunt) June 12, 2022