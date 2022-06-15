Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 2,293 new coronavirus cases, 33% more than 1,724 infections registered a day ago. This is the highest single-day case count in Mumbai since January 23, when the city had logged 2,550 Covid-19 infections, reported NDTV.

On Wednesday, one person died due to the disease, pushing the toll to 19,576. The overall infection tally stood at 10,85,882.

The number of active cases increased to 12,341 from Tuesday’s 11,813. The test positivity rate, however, dropped to 13.37% from 15.58% recorded a day ago.

Maharashtra recorded 4,024 new cases on Wednesday – a jump of 36.12% from 2,956 infections on Tuesday. Two deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in the state, reported News18.

There are 19,261 active cases in Maharashtra. The overall case count in the state stood at 79,15,418 and the toll at 1,47,875.

Four new cases of the BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus disease were also detected in the state on Wednesday. The cases were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune. All the patients are women aged between 19 and 36 years. Their condition is stable.

Maharashtra had detected two cases of the BA.5 subvariant on Tuesday. Three cases of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants were found a day before.

BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron have been detected across the world. The subvariants had caused the fifth wave of Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. But they have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation, the consortium had said.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the increase in Covid-19 cases was limited restricted to certain districts, reported Mint.

“The rise is seen in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad districts,” Tope added. “Despite the spike in cases, the percentage of hospitalisation is 2-3%.”

Test positivity touches 7% in Delhi

The Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi climbed to 7.01% on Wednesday as the city recorded 1,375 new infections, reported ANI. No new deaths were reported in the national capital.

This is the second consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,100 cases in a day. On Tuesday, Delhi had logged 1,118 Covid-19 infections and a positivity rate of 6.50%.

The number of active cases on Wednesday stood at 3,643. The overall infection count increased to 19,15,905 and the toll remained unchanged at 26,223.