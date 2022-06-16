India on Thursday recorded 12,213 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally since the pandemic began in January 2020 to 4,32,57,736.

The number of single-day coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 for the first time since February 26, according to NDTV. The Covid-19 count on Thursday was 38.43% higher than the previous day’s count of 8,822 infections.

Eleven deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded across the country, according to the Union health ministry. Out of these, three were recorded in Kerala, two in Maharashtra and one each in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The fatalities in Kerala had taken place earlier but were classified as coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday.

Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

In the past 24 hours, 7,624 persons recovered from Covid-19, and the countrywide recovery rate is currently at 98.65%. The country presently has 58,215 active coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, thousands of residents tested positive for the virus in Mumbai and Delhi.

Mumbai registered 2,293 new cases and one death. The Covid-19 count in the city was the highest since January 23, when the metropolis recorded 2,250 infections, according to PTI.

The rate of hospitalisation remains low in Mumbai, and data from the city civic body showed that only 2.08% of hospital beds were occupied on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 4,024 new cases, which constituted a rise of 36% from the previous day. Two persons died of the disease in the state – one in Mumbai and the other in the neighbouring Thane district.

Delhi on Wednesday registered 1,375 Covid-19 cases. This was the second consecutive day on which over 1,100 cases were registered in the national capital.