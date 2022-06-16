The toll from the floods in Assam rose to 44 after two minor siblings were buried alive in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the state’s Goalpara town on Thursday, NDTV reported. Their bodies were recovered by the State Disaster Response Force.

Incessant rains have hit several parts of Assam since Monday night. Four construction workers had also died due to a landslide in Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the state, along with Meghalaya, has received 125% above normal rainfall in the last seven days until Wednesday. The weather department has issued a red alert for the two states till June 17, warning of heavy rainfall.

Eight out of 35 districts in Assam are flooded due to the rising water levels in the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries since the heavy downpour, according to the state Disaster Management Authority.

On Wednesday, district officials in Hojai and Dima Hasao told Scroll.in that excess water was released from the 275-megawatt Kopili Hydro Electric Project situated on the Khandong Dam.

The district officials said that the excess water from the dam will increase the water levels of the Kopili and Brahmaputra rivers. This would then impact the water flow downstream to Hojai and Dima Hasao, they added.

Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner Nazreen Ahmed has issued an advisory restricting the movement of citizens in public places and urged those living in vulnerable locations to shift to relief camps.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration had also advised citizens to only step out for emergencies or essentials.

NH 06 damaged

In Meghalaya, a part of the National Highway 6, or NH 06, under the Lumshnong Police Station area was washed away due to landslides, according to NDTV. The highway connects Southern Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and parts of Manipur to the rest of the country.

A portion of National Highway 06 in Lumshnong, Meghalaya washed away following incessant rain. The highway connects the country to Barak Valley in South Assam as well as Mizoram, Tripura. pic.twitter.com/eViOwAoGVG — Tora Agarwala (@toramatix) June 16, 2022

#WATCH | East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya: Due to an unrelenting heavy downpour, some parts of the road on National Highway-6 under Lumshnong Police Station limits got heavily damaged, leading to traffic disruption.



(Source: East Jaintia Hills district police) pic.twitter.com/8huoFIiN86 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

District Disaster Management Authority officials said vehicular movement along the highway has been disrupted.

“Efforts are on to clear the blocked route and necessary assistance is being provided to stranded passengers,” the officials said, according to NDTV.