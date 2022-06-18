The toll from the floods in Assam rose to 55 on Friday after nine more residents, including two children, were found dead, according to the state disaster management authority.

The new deaths were reported in Hojai, Nalbari, Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur districts. Two residents are missing in Hojai and Sonitpur.

Over 18.94 lakh residents have been affected in 28 districts due to the floods, the disaster management agency said in its latest report. The worst-hit districts are Bajali, Barpeta, Darrang, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup and Nalbari amongst others.

Landslides were reported in Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup and Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Morigaon districts.

Incessant rains have hit several parts of Assam. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning the authorities to be prepared to tackle intense rainfall, till Saturday.

According to the weather department, Assam, along with Meghalaya, has received 125% above normal rainfall between June 8 and June 15.

The Assam administration has set up 605 relief camps across 373 districts, which are currently housing over 1.08 lakh citizens impacted by the floods. Besides these, 235 relief distribution centres are operational in the state.

On Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he spoke with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about the flood situation in Assam.

Earlier today, spoke to Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa and took stock of the situation due to floods in the State.

“Assured all possible support from the Centre,” Modi tweeted. “I pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Assam affected by flooding.”

Sarma, on the other hand, said that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and providing the best help to people. He also visited the flood-affected areas in Darrang, Kolajol, and Rangia districts.

In view of surging water levels in rivers in Rangia inundating most parts of the town, visited affected areas to review ground situation. District Administration is ready to face any exigency and helping the flood affected people.



18 dead in Meghalaya

Eighteen residents have died over the past two days in Meghalaya due to flash floods and landslides, according to PTI.

Of these, 13 persons had died on Friday, according to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the dead.

Cherrapunji in the East Khasi Hills district received 908.4 millimetres of rain on Friday. This is the highest rainfall in 24 hours that the town received in June since 1998, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Cherrapunji is considered to be one of the wettest places in the world. The town has received over 800 millimetres of rain in the month of June on nine occasions since the weather department began maintaining records.