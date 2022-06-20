Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday killed three militants in two separate gunfights, the police said.

Two suspected militants were killed in the Kupwara district, while one died during a gunfight in the Chatpora area of Pulwama district.

One of the militants killed in Kupwara was identified as Showkat, the police said on Monday. Security forces recovered incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, from the site of the gunfight.

Security forces in Kashmir have killed seven suspected militants in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, four militants were killed in two separate gunfights with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and Kulgam districts.

One of the two militants killed in Kupwara is a Pakistani and associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said. The identity of the second militant has not yet been ascertained.

Two more militants were killed in another gunfight in Kulgam district in South Kashmir.

One of those killed was identified as Haris Sharief, a resident of Srinagar, who is linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit. Another is Zakir Padder, a Kulgam resident, who is associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad group.