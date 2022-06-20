Fifteen tourists were stranded mid-air in two cable cars after they developed a technical glitch in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Monday, ANI reported.

Disaster Management Principal Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma said eleven of those stranded have been rescued.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Rescue operation underway at Parwanoo Timber Trail where a cable car trolly with tourists is stuck mid-air.



2 people have been rescued, 9 are still stranded. NDRF team shortly to reach the spot: Dhanbir Thakur, SDM Kasauli pic.twitter.com/gygYHK0II0 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

“Four people in the uphill trolly were rescued in the first stage,” Chand told ANI. “Out of the 11 people in the downhill trolly, 7 have been rescued and the remaining 4 are expected to be rescued in half an hour.”

Solan Superintendent of Police Virendra Sharma said that another cable car trolley was deployed to rescue the people, according to PTI.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force is also on the spot to assist in the rescue efforts.

In a similar incident in 1992, the cable of the rope car had broken near the docking station, pulling the car back. Eleven passengers were in the cable car. The operator had jumped off the car as it began to slide back and died as his head hit a rock. All the passengers were rescued in three days.

In April, 43 persons were trapped in three cable cars in Trikut Hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district. They were rescued after 40 hours. The accident took place after a pulley of one of the trolleys got stuck midway.