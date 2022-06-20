Nine members of a family were found dead in their home in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, the police said on Monday, ANI reported.

The bodies were recovered from their home in Mhaisal village on Monday noon, PTI reported. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

“Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house,” Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said.

The police said they were still ascertaining the cause of their deaths.

An unidentified police official told PTI that the family members could have consumed a poisonous substance.

No external injuries were found on any of the deceased individuals, The Indian Express reported.

The home belongs to a person named Manik Vhanmore, the police said. However, it was not clear if Vhanmore, a medical practitioner, was among those who died.

“We are now probing whether this poisoning was accidental, like food poisoning, or whether it was a suicide pact,” Special Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur range) Manojkumar Lohiya said.

Forensic teams and officials attached to the Crime Branch of the Sangli Police are carrying out an investigation.