Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and a group of other Shiv Sena MLAs have moved to a hotel in Surat, giving rise to speculation of them breaking away from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi state government, PTI reported on Tuesday.

It is not clear how many MLAs are with Shinde, but the number could be more than 20, NDTV reported. The MLAs had gone unreachable by phone on Monday night, according to The Indian Express, but Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that they have now been communicated with, PTI reported.

“Efforts are being made to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government but BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh,” Raut told reporters, according to ANI.

Raut said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders of the alliance are addressing the matter. “I trust that all our MLAs will return and everything will be fine,” he added.

Amid the uncertainty, Thackeray has called for a meeting of the MLAs of the alliance which is likely to take place later in the day, according to The Indian Express. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs of the state have assembled for a meeting at the home of party leader Balasaheb Thorat, ANI reported.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is an alliance of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. Some smaller parties and Independent MLAs also support the Thackeray-led alliance, pushing its strength to more than 170 in the 288-member Assembly.

However, if Shinde and the other Shiv Sena MLAs indeed do decide to leave the alliance, the number would come down worryingly close to the majority mark of 145.

Shinde and his party colleagues went untraceable a day after the BJP won all five of the Maharashtra Legislative Council seats that it contested.

The ruling alliance won the other five seats.

The BJP won the five seats in the Upper House despite not having the required number of MLAs in the Legislative Assembly to do so. The development had already sparked off speculations about cross-voting.

The BJP has not made a direct comment on the developments related to Shinde. However, when asked if the party would stake claims to form a government in the state, MLC Pravin Darekar told ANI on Tuesday that “whatever is right for Maharashtra” will be done.

“Their [Maha Vikas Aghadi] interest is more important than the power,” Darekar said. “If it’s needed for Maharashtra such a movement can take place.”

The BJP’s state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said that Raut’s “instigating statements” were the reason behind problems within the Shiv Sena, ANI reported.

“Eknath Shinde’s rebellion is an example...Sanjay Raut should speak politely, he does not need to speak harshly on every matter,” Patil said.

On reports about former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis travelling to Delhi, Patil said that it was the BJP’s tradition to visit national leaders after an electoral success. “Devendra Fadnavis has gone to distribute sweets among our party leaders in Delhi [after the Legislative Council polls],” Patil added.