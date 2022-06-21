Three Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Tuesday, officials told PTI.

The attack took place around 2.30 pm when the security personnel were engaged in a road-opening task, according to ANI. The Maoists attacked the troops using improvised and crude barrel grenade launchers, officials said, citing preliminary inputs.

Those killed have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspectors Shishu Pal Singh, Shiv Lal and Constable Dharmendra Kumar Singh. Several others suffered injuries, according to India Today.