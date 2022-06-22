Shiv Sena calls MLA meeting at 5 pm, says those absent will be considered out of the party
Eknath Shinde and a group of other MLAs are currently at a hotel in Guwahati. Shinde has claimed he has the support of over 40 legislators.
The Shiv Sena has called a meeting of the party MLAs in Mumbai at 5 pm on Wednesday. It said that MLAs who do not attend the meeting will be considered out of the party.
This was after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claimed on Wednesday that he has the support of more than 40 MLAs. The Maharashtra minister along with a group of MLAs threatening to break away from the ruling coalition in the state reached Guwahati from Surat on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut wrote in a tweet that the developments were heading towards the dissolution of the state Assembly.
The crisis started on Tuesday after the rebel MLAs put up at a hotel in Surat hours amid speculation of cross-voting in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Legislative Council polls held on Monday.
Shinde’s claim of having the support of over 40 MLAs is crucial as the number would ensure that the rebel leaders do not get disqualified from the Assembly under the anti-defection law. He needs the support of at least 37 MLAs – two-thirds of the Shiv Sena’s strength in the Assembly – to avoid the disqualification.
Live updates
3.08 pm: Kailash Patil, one of the Shiv Sena MLAs who was at the Surat hotel along with Eknath Shinde and others, managed to return to Mumbai on Tuesday night, his personal assistant tells Scroll.in.
Patil is the second MLA to have returned from the Shinde camp after Nitin Deshmukh.
3.02 pm: “Kaziranga is a good place to visit,” says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on being asked about party MLAs in Guwahati hotel, reports ANI. “The area is also receiving good rainfall. Those who want to see nature can go there.”
2.50 pm: Congress Maharashtra legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat says the state government would not fall, reports ANI. When asked if the political crisis was discussed at the Cabinet meeting, he says no discussion was needed on the topic.
2.35 pm: No decision taken on dissolving Maharashtra Assembly at the state Cabinet meeting, reports NDTV.
2.13 pm: Eknath Shinde tells ANI that he has the support of 46 MLAs, including six or seven of those who were elected as Independents.
“This number will rise in the time to come,” he adds. “As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them.”
Shinde says that the group of rebel MLAs is not holding talks with Uddhav Thackeray or the Shiv Sena either.
2.06 pm: Congress and Nationalist Congress Party will continue to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, says Kamal Nath after meeting with Sharad Pawar, reports ANI.
2.05 pm: Maharashtra Cabinet meeting ends, reports ANI.
1.58 pm: Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, whose wife had filed a missing complaint on Tuesday, says he has “returned home” and that he had been “kidnapped”.
“I left the hotel at midnight [on Monday] and was waiting on the road at 3 am,” he tells reporters. “There were 100-200 police officials behind me. Some car arrived, I wanted to sit in it, but nobody was allowing [me to sit]. Then 100-200 police officers took me to a hospital. There they staged a situation claiming I have had an attack.”
1.49 pm: Shiv Sena calls a meeting of all party MLAs at 5 pm, reports NDTV.
Those who do not attend the meeting will be considered as out of the party, the letter states.
1.19 pm: Maharashtra Cabinet meeting begins in Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray who has tested positive for coronavirus, has joined the meeting via video conferencing, ANI reports, citing the chief minister’s office.
1.13 pm: “I have spoken to Uddhav Thackeray and he said that as of now there is no proposal to dissolve the Maharashtra Assembly,” says Congress leader Kamal Nath, reports ANI.
Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said that the political developments in Maharashtra are heading towards dissolution of the state Assembly.
1.07 pm: Maharashtra Congress leaders after a meeting of the party MLAs:
12.57 pm: Congress’ Maharashtra legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat says a meeting of the party’s MLAs has started, reports ANI.
Party leader Kamal Nath says: “41 MLAs out of [Congress’] 44 MLAs attended the meeting here while three are on the way...Unity will prevail in Shiv Sena under Udhhav Thackeray.”
12.55 pm: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19, says Congress leader Kamal Nath, reports ANI.
Earlier on Wednesday, Governor BS Koshiyari had tested positive.
12.38 pm: Members of the Shiv Sena hold protests against Eknath Shinde and other rebel leaders in Aurangabad, reports ANI.
12.27 pm: Replying to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s tweet about dissolving Maharashtra Assembly, Chitra Kishor Wagh, the vice-president of the Maharashtra unit of BJP says: “It is because of you that the government is headed in this direction, Mr know-it-all”
12.24 pm: After Sanjay Raut tweets about dissolving Maharashtra Assembly, Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal says there has been no talk of mid-term elections, reports ANI
11.48 am: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut writes in a tweet in Marathi: “Maharashtra’s political developments are heading in the direction of dissolution of Legislative Assembly.”
11.38 am: Congress leader Kamal Nath, who was appointed as an observer for Maharashtra on Tuesday, reached the home of the party’s leader in the state Assembly Balasaheb Thorat, reports ANI.
11.37 am: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tells reporters that talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, reports ANI.
“Our party is a fighter, we will struggle consistently, at most we might lose power but we will continue to fight,” says Raut. “Eknath Shinde is our very old party member, he is our friend... I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning and the party chief was intimated about it.”
11.33 am: Maharashtra Governor BS Koshiyari tests positive for coronavirus, reports ANI.
11.32 am: Several Nationalist Congress Party leaders arrive at the home of the party chief Sharad Pawar, reports ANI.
11.30 am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray calls a meeting of the state Cabinet at 1 pm, reports The Indian Express.
11.28 am: In a phone call with NDTV, Eknath Shinde says that apart from 40 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, he also has the support of six Independent MLAs. Shinde needs the support of at least 37 MLAs – two-thirds of the Shiv Sena’s strength in the Assembly – to avoid disqualification from the Assembly under the anti-defection law.
11.22 am: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs reach Guwahati from Surat. Shinde tells reporters that he 40 MLAs are present with him in Guwahati, reports ANI.
“We will carry forward [Shiv Sena founder] Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva,” the Maharashtra minister says.
11.14 am: Here are the top developments from Tuesday on the political crisis in Maharashtra:
- More than 20 MLAs who are reportedly with Shinde, went incommunicado on Monday night after the Legislative Council polls on Monday. The rebel MLAs put up at a Surat hotel, giving rise to speculation that they will leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi ruling coalition.
- The Shiv Sena removed Shinde as its chief whip on Tuesday evening. Party leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravi Pathak later met Shinde and the other MLAs at the Surat hotel but could not placate them.
- The Maharashtra government is a coalition of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party and has a support of 169 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. If Shinde and the other Shiv Sena MLAs indeed do decide to leave the alliance, the number would come down worryingly close to the majority mark of 145.