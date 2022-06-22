Sanjay Raut hints at dissolution of Maharashtra Assembly as Eknath Shinde claims support of 40 MLAs
Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs reached Guwahati from Surat on Wednesday morning.
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut wrote in a tweet on Wednesday that the developments were heading towards the dissolution of the state Assembly.
This was after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claimed on Wednesday that he has the support of more than 40 MLAs. The Maharashtra minister along with a group of MLAs threatening to break away from the ruling coalition in the state reached Guwahati from Surat on Wednesday morning.
The crisis in Maharashtra started on Tuesday after the MLAs put up at a hotel in Surat hours amid speculation of cross-voting in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Legislative Council polls held on Monday.
More than 20 MLAs are with Shinde, according to news reports. However, Shinde’s claim of having the support of over 40 MLAs is crucial as the number would ensure that the rebel leaders do not get disqualified from the Assembly under the anti-defection law. Shinde needs the support of at least 37 MLAs – two-thirds of the Shiv Sena’s strength in the Assembly – to avoid the disqualification.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the state Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon.
Live updates
12.13 pm: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray dropped “minister” from his Twitter handle bio.
11.48 am: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut writes in a tweet in Marathi: “Maharashtra’s political developments are heading in the direction of dissolution of Legislative Assembly.”
11.38 am: Congress leader Kamal Nath, who was appointed as an observer for Maharashtra on Tuesday, reached the home of the party’s leader in the state Assembly Balasaheb Thorat, reports ANI.
11.37 am: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tells reporters that talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, reports ANI.
“Our party is a fighter, we will struggle consistently, at most we might lose power but we will continue to fight,” says Raut. “Eknath Shinde is our very old party member, he is our friend... I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning and the party chief was intimated about it.”
11.33 am: Maharashtra Governor BS Koshiyari tests positive for coronavirus, reports ANI.
11.32 am: Several Nationalist Congress Party leaders arrive at the home of the party chief Sharad Pawar, reports ANI.
11.30 am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray calls a meeting of the state Cabinet at 1 pm, reports The Indian Express.
11.28 am: In a phone call with NDTV, Eknath Shinde says that apart from 40 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, he also has the support of six Independent MLAs. Shinde needs the support of at least 37 MLAs – two-thirds of the Shiv Sena’s strength in the Assembly – to avoid disqualification from the Assembly under the anti-defection law.
11.22 am: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs reach Guwahati from Surat. Shinde tells reporters that he 40 MLAs are present with him in Guwahati, reports ANI.
“We will carry forward [Shiv Sena founder] Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva,” the Maharashtra minister says.
11.14 am: Here are the top developments from Tuesday on the political crisis in Maharashtra:
- More than 20 MLAs who are reportedly with Shinde, went incommunicado on Monday night after the Legislative Council polls on Monday. The rebel MLAs put up at a Surat hotel, giving rise to speculation that they will leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi ruling coalition.
- The Shiv Sena removed Shinde as its chief whip on Tuesday evening. Party leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravi Pathak later met Shinde and the other MLAs at the Surat hotel but could not placate them.
- The Maharashtra government is a coalition of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party and has a support of 169 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. If Shinde and the other Shiv Sena MLAs indeed do decide to leave the alliance, the number would come down worryingly close to the majority mark of 145.