An earthquake of 6.1-magnitude has killed at least 920 persons in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. Officials said that 600 persons have been injured and that the toll could rise.

Salahuddin Ayubi, an official from the Taliban administration’s interior ministry, said that 255 people were killed and over 200 were injured in the province of Paktika, Reuters reported. Twenty-five deaths were reported in the Nangarhar province.

یک منبع حکومتی به طلوع‌نیوز تایید می‌کند که در نتیجه یک زمین لرزه در چندین ولایت به شمول خوست و پکتیکا بیش از ۱۰۰ تن جان باختند و بیش از ۲۵۰ تن دیگر زخم برداشته اند...۲/۱#طلوع‌نیوز pic.twitter.com/MWwYz7UKJ6 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) June 22, 2022

“The death toll is likely to rise as some of the villages are in remote areas in the mountains and it will take some time to collect details,” Ayubi said, according to Reuters. “Authorities have launched a rescue operation and helicopters are being used to reach those injured and take medical supplies and food.”

Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesperson for the Taliban government, said that the earthquake destroyed several houses in the region, the Associated Press reported.

“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe,” he said.

The United States Geological Survey said that the quake struck about 44 kilometres from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51 km.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Pakistan’s Punjab province and parts of India, according to Reuters. However, no reports of damage or deaths have been reported from the countries.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif offered his condolences over the earthquake.

“People in Pakistan share the grief and sorrow of their Afghan brethren,” Sharif said. “Relevant authorities working to support Afghanistan in this time of need.”

Deeply grieved to learn about earthquake in Afghanistan, resulting in loss of innocent lives. People in Pakistan share the grief & sorrow of their Afghan brethren. Relevant authorities working to support Afghanistan in this time of need. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 22, 2022

It could be difficult to carry out the rescue operations since several international aid agencies have left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year.

The UN office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that the Taliban authorities have urged the global body and its partners to support the disaster management officials in the country.