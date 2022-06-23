In a relief to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam joint coordinator O Panneerselvam, the Madras High Court on Wednesday said that no new resolution on change in party’s top leadership can be taken during its general council meeting on June 23, The New Indian Express reported.

In a late-night hearing, a special division bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan ruled that while the meeting can take place as scheduled, only the 23 resolutions decided by the party can be discussed and adopted.

Scene at AIADMK general council meeting that has commenced on Thursday. While HC has barred a decision on sole leadership, the matter can still be discussed at the meeting. ⁦The meeting could be a show of strength for EPS, though OPS has got interim relief. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/8SMJodyB7h — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) June 23, 2022

The AIADMK has been facing a tussle for power between Panneerselvam and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Currently, both of them are leaders of the party, occupying positions as coordinator and joint coordinator, respectively.

The two positions were created during the general council meeting on September 12, 2017, after the party gave the honorary title of ‘eternal general secretary’ to late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, according to the Hindustan Times.

The faction led by Palaniswami, however, wants the party to get rid of the dual leadership. The idea was also proposed by Palaniswami’s supporters during the party district secretaries’ meeting last week, according to NDTV.

The idea is opposed by the Panneerselvam-led camp, which says it would amount to a betrayal of Jayalalithaa.

“The dual leadership is going on fine at this moment,” Panneerselvam had said on June 16, according to The Indian Express. “The general secretary’s post is reserved for Amma [Jayalalithaa], the general council itself had passed a resolution stating that no one should come for that position.”

On Wednesday, a single bench of Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy had denied restraining the Palaniswami group from taking up any new resolution during the meeting.

In his order, Justice Ramasamy had observed that the court cannot interfere in the internal affairs of a political party or association, Live Law reported. “It was open for the association/party to pass resolutions and frame bye-laws,” the court had said.

Following this, the Panneerselvam-led faction had approached Chief Justice MN Bhandari and obtained his permission to prefer an appeal against the order passed by Justice Ramasamy.