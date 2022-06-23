Man beaten up for kissing his wife in Sarayu river in Ayodhya
The police have ordered an inquiry into the assault.
A man was beaten up for kissing his wife while taking a bath in the Sarayu River in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, NDTV reported on Thursday.
The Ayodhya Police has taken cognisance of the assault.
“In-charge Inspector Police Station Kotwali Ayodhya has been directed to investigate and take necessary legal action,” the Ayodhya Police said in a tweet.
In a video of the assault, which has been widely circulated on social media, the man is seen being dragged out of the water by a person. He is then beaten by several others. One of the attackers is heard saying: “This vulgarity will not be allowed in Ayodhya”.
The man was assaulted at the Ram ki Paidi, a series of river embankments on the Sarayu. The river is one of the seven tributaries of the Ganga and is considered to be holy by many Hindus.