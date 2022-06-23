The rupee hit an all-time low of 78.32 against the dollar for the second consecutive time on Thursday after closing at the same value in the last session, reported PTI. The value fell amid an outflow of foreign funds.

At the foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 78.26 but settled at 78.32.

On Wednesday, the rupee had dropped by 19 paise to settle at the all-time low, reported NDTV.

“Rupee weakness can continue till the time crude [oil] stays above $95 [approximately Rs 7,000],” said Jateen Trivedi of brokerage and financing group LKP Securities, according to Mint. “Any breach below $95 and lower level sustained on Crude shall provide strong support to the rupee.”

Meanwhile, the 30-share Sensex ended 443.19 points, or 0.86% higher at 52,265.72. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty rose 148.65 points, or 0.96%, to 15,561.95.

In the Sensex bracket, all the shares were trading higher than their opening level except those of Power Grid, NTPC and Reliance.

In the Nifty bracket, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, M&M and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers. Reliance, Power Grid, Coal India, NTPC and Grasim shares fared the worst.