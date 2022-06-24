Maharashtra political crisis: 37 Shiv Sena MLAs proclaim Eknath Shinde as legislature party leader
The rebel MLAs are demanding that the Shiv Sena should quit the ruling alliance formed with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.
Thirty-seven rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are currently in Guwahati on Thursday wrote to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, proclaiming state minister Eknath Shinde as their leader in the legislature.
The letter also stated that Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale has been named as the chief whip of the legislature party, replacing Sunil Prabhu.
On Thursday, the Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs, including Shinde, from the Assembly as these legislators did not attend a party meeting on Wednesday. However, the state minister claimed that as per the tenth Schedule of the Constitution, a whip is applicable to Assembly proceedings and not meetings.
Shinde said that the party could not scare them by seeking their disqualification, and asserted that his group is “the true Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray”.
Live updates
9.15 am: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde says that he has the support of 50 MLAs, according to NDTV. “Nearly 40 of them are from the Shiv Sena. Those who have faith in our role will join us. We want to carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology,” he says.
8.32 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says the Bharatiya Janata Party is “bulldozing” democracy, reports PTI.
“I feel very sad, and it is unfortunate that it is demolishing the federal structure of this country,” she adds. “It is attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical and unconstitutional manner. In the forthcoming presidential polls, the BJP is falling short in terms of votes. Hence, they are picking and choosing which government to topple to get the votes needed to elect their nominee for the post of president.”
8.25 am: After Shiv Sena urges Maharashtra deputy speaker to disqualify 12 rebel MLAs, Eknath Shinde in a series of tweets says the party cannot scare them with this move and asserts that the faction led by him is “the true Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray”.
“According to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution the whip is for Assembly work, not for meeting,” he adds. “There are numerous Supreme Court decisions in this regard.”
8.10 am: Rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat claims that legislators sought time to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on numerous occasions, but he never met them, according to ANI.
“If you look at the constituency of any Shiv Sena MLA, from the Tehsildar to the revenue officer, no official is appointed in consultation with the MLA,” he says. “We told this to Uddhav ji many times but he never responded to it.”
8.05 am: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde is seen in a video telling MLAs camping in Guwahati that a “national party” has described their rebellion as historic and has assured all help to them, PTI reports.
The video also shows the MLAs unanimously authorising Shinde to take decisions on their behalf as their group leader.
7.55 am: Thirty-seven rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are currently camping at a hotel in Guwahati on Thursday write to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, proclaiming state minister Eknath Shinde as their leader in the legislature, according to PTI.
Zirwal had earlier approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the leader of the Sena’s legislature party instead of Shinde.
7.45 am: Here are the top developments from Tuesday on the political crisis in Maharashtra:
- Sanjay Shirsat, one the rebel MLAs, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that his offer to step down from his post did not address their concerns. He claimed that Thackeray would not meet Shiv Sena MLAs at the chief minister’s residence, but would give priority to legislators from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.
- Only 13 Shiv Sena MLAs attended a meeting called by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, 42 MLAs, including 35 from the Shiv Sena and seven Independents, were seen together at a hotel in Guwahati.
- Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the party will consider exiting the Maha Vikas Aghadi, but that the rebel MLAs would need to discuss the matter with the chief minister.
- The Shiv Sena sought disqualification of 12 rebel legislators, including Shinde, after they did not attend a party meeting on Wednesday.