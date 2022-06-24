Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s office in Kerala’s Wayanad district was allegedly vandalised by members of the Students’ Federation of India on Friday, the Indian Youth Congress alleged.

“A complete state of anarchy in Kerala,” the Congress’ youth outfit tweeted. “The extremism in the left-wing politics of Kerala is out in open. Why is Kerala government promoting such hooliganism in Kerala?”

The outfit has demanded that the miscreants behind the attack be identified and arrested.

The Students’ Federation of India is the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which leads the the ruling Left Democratic Alliance in Kerala.

Another video shared by the Indian Youth Congress showed some persons holding the Students’ Federation of India flags as they climbed the wall of Gandhi’s office.

“But, remember, Congress’s ideology is engraved in India, it will not be damaged by your poor attempt,” the Congress said.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said the incident took place around 3 pm, reported ANI.

“They attacked the office people, Rahul Gandhi’s staff brutally,” he added. “We do not know the reason.”