The Union government has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Tripura High Court in response to a petition about the security cover given to businessman Mukesh Ambani, Live Law reported on Monday.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala agreed to list the case on Tuesday.

On June 21, the Tripura High Court had directed the Centre to place before it the original file with the home ministry about the threat perception to the Reliance Industries chairperson and his family. It had passed the order in response to a public interest litigation by a person named Bikash Saha.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Monday contended that the Tripura High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain the petition, as the state government does not have anything to do with the security cover provided to Ambani, according to PTI.

“The interim orders passed by the Honourable High Court are completely without jurisdiction and unsustainable in the eyes in law and thus liable to be set aside,” the Centre said in its petition.

Mehta also said that a petition with similar demands had earlier been filed before the Bombay High Court but the bench dismissed the plea.

Mukesh Ambani and his family members are provided with Z+ security cover, under which 58 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force guard them round the clock, according to India Today. His security level was upgraded from the Z category in 2013 after the Union home ministry carried out a review of the threat perception.