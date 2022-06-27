A Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested journalist Mohammed Zubair for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, ANI reported.

Zubair, the co-founder of the fact-checking site Alt-News, was charged under Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 295 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Police KP Malhotra confirmed the arrest and said that there was “sufficient evidence” against Zubair, according to The Indian Express. The journalist will be produced before a magistrate, he added.

Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha said that Zubair had been summoned by the Delhi Police for investigation in a 2020 case for which he already had protection against arrest from High Court.

“However, today at around 6.45 pm we were told he has been arrested in some other FIR for which no notice was given which is mandatory under law for the Sections under which he has been arrested,” Sinha said. “No FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests.”

In another tweet, Sinha alleged that Zubair was being taken to an undisclosed location.

After the medical examination, Zubair is being taken to an undisclosed location. Neither Zubair’s lawyers or I are being told where. We are in the police van with him. No police person is wearing any name tag. — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) June 27, 2022

“Neither Zubair’s lawyers or I are being told where [Zubair is being taken],” he alleged. “We are in the police van with him. No police person is wearing any name tag.”

The journalist’s arrest comes five days after microblogging site Twitter received a request from the Union government claiming that his account violated Indian laws.

Several cases have been filed against the journalist in the past.

On June 1, the Uttar Pradesh Police booked Zubair under Indian Penal Code Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) as well as Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

This was after the journalist called three Hindutva supremacists “hatemongers” in a tweet. All three seers – Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop – have been booked in hate speech cases in the past few months for making inflammatory statements about Muslims.

Zubair said that this was the fifth or sixth case that had been filed against him.

More details are awaited.