A helicopter of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited with nine persons on board, including two crew members, made an emergency landing near a rig in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Six persons have been rescued from the site, the company said in a tweet. It was not clear why the chopper had to make an emergency landing, even as the Indian Coast Guard said in a tweet that it crashed off the coast of Mumbai.

Six rescued so far https://t.co/4DTUZZAFrW — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) June 28, 2022

Among the seven passengers, six were employees of the state-owned gas company, while one of them works with a contractor of ONGC, according to PTI. The helicopter used floaters attached to it in order to make the landing on the sea.

ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed.

More details awaited.