Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a land scam case, ANI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money-laundering case pertaining to alleged fraud worth Rs 1,034 crore referred to as the Patra Chawl scam. The agency has accused Sanjay Raut, his wife and construction company HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhwan of fraudulently raising money for a chawl project to siphon off the amount with no intent to complete the tenement.

Vikas, the Shiv Sena MP’s lawyer, told ANI that the agency has granted more time for his client to appear before it. “We had demanded to provide 13-14 days time to present the documents in front of ED,” he said.

However, it was not immediately clear how many days did Raut get to submit the documents.

Raut was summoned for questioning amid a political crisis within the Shiv Sena after minister Eknath Shinde went to Surat with a group of rebel MLAs last week. He is now camping with them at a hotel in Guwahati.

The Shiv Sena has been alleging that Shinde’s revolt is a result of pressure from the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and other central agencies.

On Monday, Raut had described the Enforcement Directorate summons as a conspiracy to stop him.

“Even if you behead me, I won’t take the Guwahati route,” he said referring to the rebel MLAs who are in the Assam capital. “Arrest me.”

Meanwhile, the Saamana editor on Tuesday posted on Twitter a quote by Imam Ali, a cousin of Prophet Muhammad, that read: “Illiteracy is a kind of death, and uneducated people are like the walking dead”.

The tweet appeared to be a response to criticism of his remarks describing the rebel MLAs camping in Guwahati as “living corpses”.

“When they [rebel MLAs] step out of Assam, they will not be alive at heart,” Raut had said. “They know what can happen in the fire which has been lit here now. The dead bodies of all these 40 MLAs will come to Mumbai, we will directly send them to the mortuary for postmortem.”

In response to the statement, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar had accused Raut of inciting party workers.