The Supreme Court on Wednesday put a stay on orders passed by the Tripura High Court seeking details from the Centre on the threats based on which security cover was given to businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family, Live Law reported.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by the central government.

“Implementation of orders dated May 31, 2022 and June 21, 2022 passed by the Tripura HC shall remain stayed,” the bench said.

On June 21, the Tripura High Court had directed the Union home ministry to place before it the file about the threat perception to the Reliance Industries chairperson and his family.

An officer from the Ministry of Home Affairs should submit the files in a sealed cover on June 28, the High Court had said, according to Live Law. It had passed the order in response to a public interest litigation by a person named Bikash Saha.

But the matter was not taken up in the High Court on Tuesday as the judges were not available, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said. On Monday, the Centre moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Tripura High Court’s order.

Mehta contended that the Tripura High Court had no jurisdiction to hear the petition, as the state government does not have anything to do with the security cover provided to the Ambani family.

“The Ambanis admittedly are residents of Mumbai and the place where the decision-making process of whether to provide them with security or not was taken is in New Delhi,” the Centre’s plea stated, reported The Times of India. “The interim orders passed by the Honourable High Court are completely without jurisdiction and unsustainable in the eyes in law and thus liable to be set aside.”

Mehta added that a petition with similar demands had earlier been filed before the Bombay High Court but the bench had dismissed the plea.

Mukesh Ambani and his family members are provided with Z+ security cover, under which 58 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force guard them round the clock. His security level was upgraded from the Z category in 2013 after the Union home ministry carried out a review of the threat perception.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that the expense for granting security was borne fully by the Ambanis.