7.55 am: Uddhav Thackeray urges Shiv Sena workers not to disrupt the formation of the new government. “Tomorrow, a new democracy will take birth, and it will be a new start,” he says. “No Shiv Sainik should come in their way.”

7.50 am: On Wednesday evening, Uddhav Thackeray submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. The governor asked him to continue as chief minister till an alternate arrangement is made.

7.45 am: Here is a roundup of the key events pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis from Wednesday:

  • Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra chief minister and as a member of the Legislative Council. “I had come to power in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion,” he remarked.
  • The Supreme Court rejected the Shiv Sena’s plea against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision directing Thackeray to face a floor test.
  • The Maharashtra Cabinet, in its last decisions under the Thackeray-led government, approved the renaming of the city of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar and the city of Osmanabad to Dharashiv. The cabinet also approved a decision to name the new airport at Navi Mumbai after DB Patil, a leader who fought for the rights of persons who were displaced to build the township.
  • Rebel MLAs who had been camping at a hotel in Guwahati since last week left the city. Reports said that they were likely to travel to Goa before returning to Maharashtra.