A case has been registered against Tripura MLA and Former Minister of Tribal Welfare Mevar Kumar Jamatia for allegedly molesting a woman at Tripura Bhawan in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express.

The incident took place on Tuesday and it was reported to the police later that night.

The woman, who is a student staying at Tripura Bhawan, alleged that she was sexually harassed by the legislator.

She is a resident of the North Eastern state and is pursuing her higher education in Delhi, according to The Times of India.

A first information report was filed under the Indian Penal Code Sections 354 for assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty and 354A for sexual harassment.

“A call was made around 2.35 am by the complainant,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth. “We served a notice under Section 41A [appearance before police officer] of the Criminal Procedure Code to the accused.”

Jamatia was detained by the police for questioning, reported The Indian Express. He was later released.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Das, a joint resident commissioner at Tripura Bhawan, wrote to the state government about the incident, urging to take action.

The Delhi Police team met the complainant twice, the letter stated, reported the Hindustan Times.

“They recorded her statement,” the letter read. “The police team visited again early morning and took both [the complainant] and Shri Mebar Kr Jamatia to the police station. This is for information and necessary action please.”