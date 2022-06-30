Indian Space Research Organisation’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C-53, or PSLV C-53, carrying three commercial satellites from Singapore was launched from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Thursday, PTI reported.

The three satellites are DS-EO, NeuSAR, and Scoob-1.

PSLV-C53/DS-EO Mission: Countdown is ON. Watch the launch LIVE on the ISRO website https://t.co/5wOj8azXcf or the ISRO Official Youtube channel (https://t.co/5htvDtWK80) from 17:32 hours IST. — ISRO (@isro) June 30, 2022

This was the second commercial mission of the space agency’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited. This is the 55th mission of PSLV.

ISRO chairperson S Somanath said that the mission was successful in its intended objective, as the rocket placed the three customer satellites “in the precise orbit of 570 km with a 10 degree inclination”.

He congratulated NewSpace India for accomplishing “yet another major mission this month itself”.

On June 23, NewSpace India had launched GSAT-24, a communication satellite mission, leasing the entire capacity to direct-to-home service provider Tata Play.

About the satellites