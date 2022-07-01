The toll due to a landslide at a camp of the Territorial Army in Manipur’s Noney district rose to 14 on Thursday, ANI reported.

Director General of Police P Doungel said on Wednesday that rescue official brought out 23 persons from the debris, of whom 14 were dead. Search operations to find more persons trapped in the landslide are on, he said.

About 60 persons, including villagers, labourers, Army and railway personnel may be buried in the debris, Doungel said, according to ANI.

The landslide took place when a company of the 107 Territorial Army was deployed at a construction site near the Tupul Railway Station on Wednesday. The company was deployed for the protection of an under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The Territorial Army is India’s second line of defence after the Army. It is part of the Army and steps in to assist the force during natural disasters and in civil administration duties.

Doungel also said that the heavy construction activity at the site may have caused seismic disturbances, triggering the landslide.

Fresh landslides and adverse weather disrupted rescue operations on Thursday, The Indian Express quoted unidentified officials as saying. Army helicopters were on standby, waiting for clearer weather, according to the Defence Public Relations Office in Imphal.

The Defence Department also said that the flow of Ijai river had been impacted due to the massive debris. A reservoir had been formed and it could inundate low-lying areas, it said. An advisory warned travelers against taking the National Highway 37 due to road blockages.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed for rescue efforts. Police and district officials are also assisting them.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he spoke to the Manipur chief minister and Union railway minister.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited Tupul to take stock of the situation on Thursday. He said he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised all possible assistance.

Modi on Thursday said that his thoughts were with the families of those who died, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.