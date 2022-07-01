The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 18, PTI reported on Thursday, citing the Lok Sabha secretariat. The session will conclude on August 12.

The session will have 18 sittings, according to The Hindu.

Last year, the Monsoon Session had ended on a stormy note on August 11, two days ahead of schedule.

Throughout the session, the Opposition kept demanding a discussion on the Pegasus spyware controversy and staged protests against the three farm laws that have now been repealed. The protests caused multiple adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

On August 11, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had alleged that officials of the House manhandled women MPs in Parliament, claiming that there was a “war-like atmosphere” in the Upper House.

Subsequently, 12 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament in November. The action was taken due to their “unruly and violent” conduct during the Monsoon Session.

Fifteen Bills were introduced during the session last year, all of which were passed amid disruptions, according to PRS India.