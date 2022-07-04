A multi-pronged attack on the press is currently underway and a concerted effort is being made to portray the media as being dangerous to society, Press Club of India President Umakant Lakhera said on Monday.

He made the statement during a meeting held on “Creeping Infringement of Media Freedom and Assault on Personal Liberty on Journalists” in Delhi. The meeting was organised by the Press Club of India along with the Editors Guild of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps, Press Association, Delhi Union of Working Journalists, Digipub News India Foundation and Working News Cameramen’s Association.

Lakhera said that the current era is the most dangerous one for journalism and journalists. “An Emergency has not been declared, but all its features are visible,” he added.

Siddharth Varadarajan, the founding editor of The Wire, said that the country is in the middle of a full-blown attack on media freedom. “In the future, the practice of resorting to illegal procedure is only likely to increase, as seen in the [Alt News co-founder] Mohammed Zubair case,” he said.

The Delhi Police have booked Zubair for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, causing disappearance of evidence, violating foreign funding norms and taking part in a criminal conspiracy. Several press bodies have criticised his arrest and called for his unconditional release.

At Monday’s meeting, Varadarajan said that fake news had been manufactured in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and noted that this has now been “escalated to an industrial scale”.