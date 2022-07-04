Twelve passengers, including school children, died after a private bus that they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Monday, PTI reported, citing district officials.

Identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

At 8.30 am, the bus, which was heading to Sainj from Shainsher, fell into a gorge at a hairpin bend near Jangla village, said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg.

The district officials said that the vehicle was carrying 30 passengers.

“As per the information so far, three people are probably injured and 12 people died,” said Shekhar Chauhan of the National Disaster Response Force, ANI reported. “We reached here from Solang Valley as soon as we received the information. There is a possibility of the chief minister’s arrival. There will be a final search to rescue any remaining victims.”

#WATCH | HP | Several teams continue rescue work in Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district where a private bus rolled off a cliff at around 8 am this morning. At least 10 dead, numbers expected to rise.



(Disclaimer: disturbing visuals) pic.twitter.com/KL4S8HfxZb — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation for families of the deceased persons. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2022

Others political leaders also mourned the deaths of the passengers.

कुल्लू, हिमाचल प्रदेश में हुए बस हादसे में विद्यार्थियों समेत कई लोगों की मृत्यु का दुःखद समाचार सुनकर व्यथित हूँ। इस दुर्घटना में अपने बच्चों व प्रियजनों को खोने वाले शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 4, 2022

कुल्लू की सैंज घाटी में एक निजी बस के हादसे का दुखद समाचार मिला।



पूरा प्रशासन मौके पर है,घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया जा रहा है।



ईश्वर इस घटना में दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें और शोकग्रस्त परिवारजनों को संबल प्रदान करें।



ईश्वर से कामना करता हूं कम से कम लोग हताहत हुए हों। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 4, 2022

Anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for quick recovery of the injured. Om Shanti! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 4, 2022