Mumbai and its suburbs will receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Tuesday .

Till 8 am on Tuesday, Mumbai received an average 95.81 mm rainfall, PTI reported. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall.

The rain has caused waterlogging and traffic jams in the city.

People wade through a waterlogged street following monsoon rains in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Credit: PTI)

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to severe waterlogging in the aftermath of heavy rains lashing the city.

(Visuals from Andheri Subway)





Mumbai traffic control announced eight route diversions at Sion Road number 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur, due to waterlogging, the Hindustan Times reported.

Local train services are operating normally.

“Trains on all corridors are running smoothly, though it’s raining in the CSMT-Kurla-Thane section,” said Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer, PTI reported.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Sion area of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging in the wake of heavy rains in the city. Visuals from last night.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station amid heavy rains in Navi Mumbai as commuters wade through water

The Kundalika river in Raigad district, located near Mumbai, crossed the danger mark, PTI reported citing an official statement.

In Thane, boulders rolled down from a hillock due to heavy rainfall. A house collapsed in Palghar, PTI reported.

Thane city received 146 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Tuesday, according to a release issued by the regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.

Many low-lying areas in Kalyan and Bhiwandi towns of Thane district were flooded and several residents were taken to shelters, he added.

On Monday, a yellow alert was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for Thane and Mumbai predicting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over the next five days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai for the next five days, said IMD. (Credit: PTI)

Maharashtra on alert

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for the south Konkan region for residents and authorities to be vigilant about the rain, PTI reported.

A yellow alert was issued for north Konkan, north central and south central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions.

The Marathwada region could witness thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked the National Disaster Response Force to remain alert. He held discussions with Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava and the guardian secretaries, who have been asked to monitor the situation.