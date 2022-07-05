Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Angadi was stabbed to death on Tuesday by two unidentified assailants in broad daylight in the lobby of The President Hotel in Hubballi, ANI reported

The two murderers have been arrested near Ramadurga town of Belagavi district, The News Minute reported.

Some people called him to lobby area of the hotel where he was staying. One person wished him & suddenly started stabbing him. Due to multiple injuries, by the time he was shifted to hospital, he was dead. We have registered a case & are searching for accused: Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/VVuooegwl3 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

“Some people called him [Angadi] to [the] lobby area of the hotel where he was staying,” Ram said. “One person wished him and suddenly started stabbing him. Due to multiple injuries, by the time he was shifted to hospital, he was dead. We have registered a case and are searching for the accused.”

The reason behind the killing is yet unknown.

In the closed-cricuit television camera footage of the killing posted on Twitter by The Quint, two men are seen waiting for Angadi in the reception area of the hotel. Once he settles in the chair, one of his assailants touches his feet and the other starts stabbing him with a knife. The other person then also stabs him all over the body.

A woman receptionist runs away, while a few persons gather to look on for a moment before fleeing the spot. When a hotel staffer tries to intervene, the assailants threaten him with the knife. After continuously stabbing Angadi, his assailants flee the spot.