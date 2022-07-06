Fact-checking website Alt News on Tuesday alleged that Razorpay, the payment gateway through which it receives donations, has shared its donor data with the police without informing it.

In response, Razorpay said it had received a notice from legal authorities under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and that the company was mandated to comply with it. Under the section, the police or a court can order an entity to produce documents related to a case.

Our statement on Razorpay: pic.twitter.com/8tO4xusQS8 — Alt News (@AltNews) July 5, 2022

Alt News’ statement came after the Delhi Police accused its co-founder Mohammed Zubair of violating foreign funding norms. Zubair is in judicial custody on charges of hurting religious sentiments for a tweet that he had posted in March 2018. The charges of violating foreign funding norms along with criminal conspiracy and causing disappearance of evidence was added in the case against Zubair on July 2.

Alt News had on Monday rejected the allegations of receiving funds from foreign sources in violation of the regulations. The organisation added the platform through which it gets donations does not allow it to receive funds from outside India.

Defending Zubair, Alt News had also said that that individuals associated with the company only receive monthly remuneration.

A day later, the fact-checking website said that Razorpay temporarily deactivated its account on police’s request but re-activated it after getting some clarity. “It has not been specified by them as to what this clarity is,” a statement said.

The organisation said that if Razorpay had found that Alt News violated its terms of service, it would not have re-enabled the account.

It then alleged that Razorpay shared its donor data without informing the company or “without even a preliminary investigation of any violation on part of Alt News”.

Our statement regarding Alt News pic.twitter.com/ckzL0PfGry — Razorpay (@Razorpay) July 5, 2022

Razorpay in its statement did not address these allegations about informing the fact-checking website. The company said it is an financial organsiation that is “fully abiding and complaint with all necessary laws and regulations in India”.

“We will continue to hold the highest standard of data security, defend our customers at all times and also continue to abide by the laws and regulations of India,” Razorpay said.

Meanwhile, Alt News in its statement reiterated that only Indian banks can donate to the organisation and foreign credit cards are not enabled in the Razorpay backend.

“Therefore, allegations of Alt News having received funds from foreign sources from whom we cannot receive donations are false,” it added.