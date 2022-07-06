Heavy showers continued in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, resulting in waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city, PTI reported.

Mumbai and its suburban areas are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.

On Tuesday, the weather agency had issued an orange alert in Mumbai for the entire week, warning the authorities to be prepared to tackle intense rainfall.

Till 8 am on Wednesday, South Mumbai received an average 107 millimetre rainfall, PTI reported. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 172 millimetre and 152 millimetre rainfall.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, there will be a high tide of 3.88 metres around 4.49 pm while a low tide of 1.66 metres is likely at 11.11 pm.

Maharashtra | As heavy rainfall lashes city with IMD issuing an orange alert, severe waterlogging recorded in several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar area pic.twitter.com/7JHRvYb1Wy — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Low-lying areas inundated

Low-lying areas like Hindmata, Dadar and Sion, including the Gandhi Market and road number 2, were inundated due to a heavy downpour, reported PTI. Pedestrians were forced to wade through the floodwater and motorists were struggling to commute in these areas.

The civic body’s storm water drain department has started to transfer huge amounts of rainwater by pumps to keep the traffic moving on the Eastern Expressway.

BMC SWD department transfers huge amount of rain water by pumps to keep the traffic moving in Eastern express way in Gandhi market. #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/QFLWfOlIz4 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 6, 2022

Rainwater from the Gandhi Market was being discharged into the Bharatnagar Harbour Railway culvert.

Rainwater from Gandhi market is discharged into Bharatnagar Harbour Railway culvert. #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/OsP9lETSXe — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 6, 2022

Similar efforts were made to keep Hindmata area dry.

SWD department pumps huge volumes of water to keep Hindmata dry and to keep the traffic uninterrupted.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/KHRP2Jrl7s — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 6, 2022

Buses diverted, trains running normally

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has released a list of buses that are being diverted on Wednesday.

A majority of these buses are at Antop Hill in Sion, Gandhi Market, Hindmata and Mankhurd railway station.

The following #BEST routes have been diverted:



At Sangam Nagar Antop Hill: 110, 117 Via Curtailed at Indian Hume



At Hindmata Cinema: 25, 40, 368 Via Bhoiwada



At Mankhurd Railway Stn Subway - c-60, a-493, 501, 502, 504, 506 Via Mankhurd Railway Stn. Bridge#MyBMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 6, 2022

Trains, however, were not impacted by the rains, PTI reported.

A Western Railway spokesperson told the news agency that “trains are running normally” on their suburban network.

Shivaji Sutar, the chief public relations officer of the Central Railways, also released an alert at 11 am that the “trains on all corridors are running”.

NDRF teams deployed in Konkan

In view of heavy rains in Maharashtra, 17 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the Konkan region, News18 reported.

Out of the 17 teams, five are stationed in Mumbai, two each in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Kolhapur and one each in Palghar, Satara and Sindhudurg.

On Tuesday, a yellow alert was issued for north Konkan, north central and south central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions.

According to ANI, landslides were reported near the Pratapgarh Fort in Satara on Wednesday morning. However, there were no casualties.

#WATCH | Satara, Maharashtra | Landslides near Pratapgarh fort in Satara district, no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/sLTAPH6ogw — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

In Thane, water level increased at the Talao Pali Lake.

Thane, Maharashtra | Heavy rain lashes city, water level rises at the Talao Pali lake pic.twitter.com/DX3nEBDEZW — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Powai Lake in Mumbai was also overflowing, NDTV reported, citing civic officials.

While the lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, it started overflowing at 6.15 pm on Tuesday, an official said.

“However, water from the lake is not potable and is used for industrial purposes,” he added. “It had overflown on June 12 last year. When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 square kilometres, while the catchment area is 6.61 square kilometres.”

Two drown in pond, one dies due to pothole

On Tuesday night, two persons drowned after they went to take a bath in a pond in Dahisar area of Mumbai, ANI reported.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade department said that body of one person was found and search was going on to locate the other.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Two people drowned after they went to take a bath in a pond in Mumbai's Dahisar area. One of the bodies has been found and a search operation underway for the other: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) pic.twitter.com/WIOs1tRZNk — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, a motorist succumbed to his injuries after his bike overturned due to a pothole in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 11 am. The Thane Municipal Corporation said that a case of accidental death was registered at the Kashimira police station.