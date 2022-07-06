Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Janata Dal (United) leader RCP Singh on Wednesday resigned from the Union Cabinet, PTI reported.

While Naqvi was the Union minister for minority affairs, Singh was the Union minister for steel. Both their terms in the Rajya Sabha are slated to end on Thursday.

Naqvi was the only Muslim minister in the Union Cabinet. He had taken oath as a minister on May 30, 2019. In the first Narendra Modi-led government, he was initially the minister of state for minority affairs. He was was given independent charge of the minority affairs ministry after the resignation of Najma Heptulla in 2016.

RCP Singh had taken oath as a minister on July 7, 2021 after a Cabinet reshuffle.