Three persons died on Wednesday night after a landslide struck Panjikal village in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, said the police said, according to ANI.

One person, who was rescued from the debris, is undergoing treatment at hospital, said Dakshina Kannada Police Superintendent Rishikesh Sonawane.

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for some districts of coastal Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. An orange alert warns of heavy to very heavy rains and asks the authorities to be prepared to deal with adverse situations.

The rains will continue till Friday, according to the weather agency. The situation is expected to improve by Saturday.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds are predicted in these regions, the weather agency said.

“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometre per hour gusting to 60 kilometre per hour is likely to prevail along off Karnataka coast,” the India Meteorological Department said.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas.

On Wednesday, Dakshina Kannada received an average rainfall of 110 millimetres. Udupi got 169 millimetres and Uttara Kannada recorded 94 millimetres rainfall.

A red alert was given for the coastal Karnataka on Wednesday because of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Local administrations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have declared a holiday on Thursday for anganwadis, schools, pre-universities, degree, diploma and engineering colleges, The Times of India reported.

Houses, schools and anganwadis submerged in Dakshina's Mangaluru District as inccessant rainfall continues for the second consecutive day in Coastal Karnataka. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/voa7Q4Cfol — Ananth Shreyas (@ananthshreyas) July 6, 2022

In Malnad region, homes, building, electric poles and several other structures have been damaged by the rains, NDTV reported. Swollen rivers have adversely affected low-lying areas and fields.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed the State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force to carry out rescue operations, NDTV reported.

“I have held discussions with deputy commissioners of rain affected districts,” Bommai had said. “Already rescue works are on and I have been directed to take up relief work. Because of heavy and incessant rains houses and properties have got damaged in coastal districts and Kodagu, and the rains have continued.”