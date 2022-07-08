Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother YS Vijayamma on Friday quit as honorary president of the YSR Congress Party, PTI reported.

She took the decision to support her daughter YS Sharmila, who is heading the YSR Telangana Party in neighbouring state Telangana.

“Sharmila is waging a lone battle in Telangana, to carry forward her father’s ideals,” Vijayamma said. “I have to support her. I was in a dilemma whether I could be a member of two political parties [in two states]. It is difficult for me to continue as honorary president of YSRC.”

The YSR Congress Party and the YSR Telangana have not had cordial relations ever since Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into two states in 2014.

After Sharmila had launched a separate political party in Telangana in June last year, the YSR Congress Party had issued a statement clarifying that Reddy was not a part of it, NDTV reported.

On Friday, Vijayamma said that the two parties would have different stands on matters such as bifurcation, water disputes and the welfare of the people. So, it would not be right for her to continue with both the parties, Vijayamma added.

“I never imagined such a situation would ever arise,” she said, according to PTI. “I do not know why it happened, but I feel it is a decision of God.”